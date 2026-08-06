Karoline Leavitt rips into WaPo for 'BS story' that Trump is angry with Hegseth

A report from the Washington Post claiming President Donald Trump is angry at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has been vehemently denied by the White House on social media.

The report said that the military's stockpile of long-range missiles had been extremely depleted by the strikes against Iran, and the president was blaming Hegseth.

'Unfortunately for them, the President loves the Secretary and thinks he’s doing a tremendous job. FAKE NEWS!'

"I was at Camp David with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. This literally never happened, and we told the Washington Post that repeatedly," wrote Leavitt on social media Wednesday.

"This B.S. story was shopped to many outlets by someone clearly out to disparage the Secretary, for whatever reason," she added. "Unfortunately for them, the President loves the Secretary and thinks he’s doing a tremendous job. FAKE NEWS!"

The report depended on two sources who claimed to have knowledge about the interaction between Trump and Hegseth at Camp David. One source said the depletion of military resources was limiting what options the president had going forward.

Hegseth reportedly blamed War Deputy Secretary Steve Feinberg for persuading the president that Iran would quickly capitulate after the attacks.

The report did include a statement of denial from Leavitt.

"This is 100% fake news. Literally never happened. And President Trump has the utmost confidence in Secretary Hegseth," she responded.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell also offered a denial of the story.

"Secretary Hegseth did not mislead anyone about our munitions posture, and he did not blame Deputy Secretary Feinberg. These claims about depleted stockpiles, internal disagreements, the Secretary’s position on Iran ... are equally fictional," he responded.

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The economic fallout of the strikes on gas prices and inflation has led to some dissent among the supporters of the president.

Trump has continued to insist that the polling in the mainstream media is wrong.

"My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been, and why wouldn’t they be," he wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "Don’t believe the Radical Left’s Fake Poll numbers. They are Crooked and Corrupt, just like the Country Destroying Dumocrats are Crooked and Corrupt."

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