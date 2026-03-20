SHOCK report: Mamdani's radical wife glorified terrorism in social media posts

In its review of old X and Tumblr accounts believed to have belonged to New York City Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Ruma Duwaji, the Washington Free Beacon discovered posts glorifying Palestinian terrorists and romanticizing Islamic martyrdom.

For instance, Duwaji, the child of Syrian migrants, appears to have posted a photo on Sept. 23, 2017, of Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled captioned, "If it does good for my cause, I'll be happy to accept death."

'American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave.'

Khaled, a prominent member of the U.S.-designated terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who claimed in a 2024 interview that the "7th of October was a must," was involved in plane hijackings both in 1969 and 1970.

On March 8, 2015, Duwaji reportedly shared a post praising Shadia Abu Ghazaleh, a PFLP terrorist who participated in the bombing of an Israeli bus and ultimately blew herself up in 1968 building a bomb she apparently meant to use on an Israeli building.

In July 2015, Mamdani's wife apparently shared a post stating, "American soldiers fighting in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone's freedom. They are mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians and fighting to maintain American hegemony."

RELATED: Why America’s enemies always target Western civilization first

Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When Snapchat added Tel Aviv to its "live story" feature that same year, Duwaji reportedly retweeted a post that stated, "@Snapchat has disappointed me. F**k #TelAviv. Shouldn't exist in the first place. They're occupiers. You celebrate them."

Duwaji's old account appears to have been deactivated in the wake of the Beacon's exposé.

Blaze News did not receive a response from New York City Hall.

CNN pundit Scott Jennings and Dalia Al-Aqidi, a Republican running for Congress in Minnesota, highlighted on Wednesday the liberal media's kid-glove treatment of Mamdani's wife, especially when compared with the treatment the wife of another high-profile figure has received.

Jennings responded to the Beacon report, writing, "Remember when the national media tried to impeach Justice Alito because his wife hung up George Washington's flag on their porch?"

Whereas the liberal media appears reluctant to indict Mamdani for the foreign-focused radicalism of his 28-year-old wife, the media desperately attempted to paint Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in recent years as ideologically compromised and incapable of faithfully executing his judicial duties because his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, supposedly hoisted American flags.

The CNN pundit highlighted headlines corresponding with the controversy ginned up by Obama hagiographer Jodi Kantor in May 2024.

Kantor concern-mongered about a "'Stop the Steal' Symbol" — the American flag suspended upside down — allegedly displayed at Justice Alito's house in January 2021. Kantor suggested on the basis of insights from so-called experts that "the flag was a clear violation of ethics rules ... and could sow doubt about Justice Alito's impartiality in cases related to the election and Capitol riot."

Justice Alito explained, however, that the distressed flag had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 protests as insinuated but was rather hoisted by his wife in response to alleged verbal abuse from a neighbor who had erected a "F**k Trump" sign within 50 feet of where children await the school bus.

'The mayor is weaponizing the mainstream media.'

Democrats nevertheless made hay of the story with the intention of sidelining Alito, while Kantor — who had effectively blown up her original framing with a report detailing the harassment Mrs. Alito endured before the distressed flag was raised — joined other liberal propagandists in penning another alarmist piece about an "Appeal to Heaven" flag spotted over Alito's New Jersey beach house.

Other publications, including Rolling Stone magazine, got in on the action, attacking Mrs. Alito for expressing mainstream conservative views.

Dalia Al-Aqidi noted in a March 18 op-ed, "When Martha-Ann Alito, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, flew an upside-down American flag at her home in 2021, it triggered national outrage and relentless media coverage. The standard was clear: proximity to power is power. And with power comes scrutiny. But in Duwaji's case, we are told to look away by the mayor. Why?"

"The mayor is weaponizing the mainstream media and the political class's fear of being labeled 'Islamophobic,'" said Al-Aqidi.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!