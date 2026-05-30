Glenn Beck: Today’s tech could make Hitler look like a rookie — but what’s coming is far worse

As artificial intelligence continues to creep ever closer to unleashing global dystopia, many Christians have begun to wonder if AI will be a key player in the end times. Some believe Revelation’s god-like Antichrist will be a disembodied AI bot or perhaps a human-AI cyborg; others speculate that AI will be a mighty weapon wielded by the human Antichrist. In any case, the future of AI bodes so harrowing, most can fathom a day when this powerful technology brings humanity and Earth to their ultimate demise.

In a sit-down interview with fellow BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, Glenn Beck painted a spine-chilling picture of just how powerful the technology we already possess is.

“Just the technology we have today, if Hitler had [it], it would be horrendous. If we go dark, we will make the Germans look like rookies at everything they did,” he says, describing how current surveillance technology, AI processing, and data harvesting could be combined to unleash horrors beyond what we’re capable of imagining.

But artificial superintelligence — the point at which AI astronomically surpasses all human intelligence combined — makes today’s capabilities look like child’s play.

Glenn compares ASI to a superior “alien life form” that could be “hostile.”

But despite the existential risk, AI developers like Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT), seem hell-bent on bringing it into existence.

“He wants [to create the] god because he thinks, strangely ... he can control it,” says Glenn.

But controlling ASI isn’t even remotely in the cards, he insists. “You're never going to be able to control it. Everything we would do is a baby gate.”

To imagine such a power in the hands of an evil being — human or otherwise — is truly bloodcurdling.

Allie wants to know how we stop such a beast before it can be fully realized.

“What does it look like to try to reign in those powers and to harness them for good?” she asks Glenn.

According to a source high up in the tech world who Glenn knows, governments will likely intervene at some point.

“His belief and the belief of people in his world [is] that the governments themselves will say as we get a little closer: ‘Stop, not allowed,’” he tells Allie.

But if “the Sam Altmans of the world” refuse to comply, the source indicated that powerful governments who deeply fear the loss of control, especially nations like Russia and China, might just “start offing people that are saying ‘I want ASI,”’ Glenn continues.

“Is that the only way to stop it because that's a terrifying process?” Allie counters.

To hear Glenn’s answer, watch the video above.

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