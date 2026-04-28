Gay 'Pride' threw open the borders of public morality; it's up to us to close them again

“We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it!”

That’s what I was shouting in 1990 at some demonstration or another. I didn’t expect that by the 2010s, normal, straight America not only would have gotten used to it but would have adopted “queerness” right into their hearts and homes.

To be a young homosexual was to be indoctrinated into a myth of victimhood. All normal straight people want you beaten up or imprisoned, I was told.

In 2026, heterosexuals have taken on the sexual practices and signaling that used to be the exclusive province of gay men. Frequent casual sex (and bragging about it) and trawling apps for “hookups” are now common practices for many young straight people.

Everything is gay

Modern media reflects it. It used to be that you had to hunt for “art movies” if you wanted to see beefcake-on-beefcake action. Now you can’t turn on a sitcom, a drama, or a crime procedural without a gay sex scene or a monologue from a tedious young actress about how she’s not actually a girl.

What “normal” people today will do, including chemically and surgically mutilating their own children to “change their sex,” outstrips even the obscenity of all-night male clubs in New York City in the 1970s. For more than 10 years, young women — girls, really — have been parading down the street dressed and made up like drag-queen prostitutes. Young men boast about their “gooning” sessions (a reference to self-service alone at a computer) with no embarrassment.

America, take in the gayification of everything, everywhere, all the time.

Depravity on parade

The libertinism and sexual narcissism that the heterosexual world indulges in today is something we never used to see outside of the gay ghettos of major cities. And it happened remarkably quickly.

Where did this come from? Why did it happen?

I can tell you where it came from: gay men (and "RuPaul’s Drag Race," but I repeat myself). As a 51-year-old celibate-by-choice homosexual who has gone conservative, it’s remarkable to watch conventional society adopt the destructive depravity that I now thank God I escaped.

I have seen things that can’t be described in these pages. And now I don't have to describe them, because activities formerly relegated to dank basement clubs now parade down Main Street USA.

And I do mean parade. Have you been to a major city in June? What used to be called the “gay Pride parade" has been stretched from a few hours once a year into something called “Pride Month.”

And what originally began as modest call for dignity, privacy, and equal treatment has become a public flaunting of behaviors and subcultures that were once understood — even within the gay community — to belong behind closed doors.

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Pride goeth ...

Now nothing is off-limits. Even the most disturbing fetishes are displayed in broad daylight, right there on the street you walk down with your kids. Why are parents bringing their kids to these bacchanals?

Pride, in its older sense, is the root of all sin — the elevation of the self beyond its proper bounds until it becomes its own authority. What is striking about modern Pride is how often it takes precisely that form: not “leave us alone,” but “see us, affirm us, celebrate us.”

As a naive 16-year-old from a troubled home, I got into gay rights activism way too early. Like the majority of kids from abusive homes, I went down a path of early alcoholism and promiscuous sex, supplied by gay adults who sit on the sidelines like buzzards waiting for roadkill.

My teen years came at the end of the AIDS crisis. That was a crisis brought on by gay men themselves, although I was too young to see it then. It was more satisfying to rail at President Reagan for not doing enough to save the “gay community” from its own debauchery than it was to put the blame where it belonged.

The trap of 'acceptance'

To be a young homosexual was to be indoctrinated into a myth of victimhood. All normal straight people want you beaten up or imprisoned, I was told. Gay men “had to” meet each other in brambles and bushes for their assignations because society had “driven us into the shadows.” Gay men were dying of AIDS because the government wouldn’t do enough medical research, not because we were having anonymous, dangerous sex.

None of it was true. Gay men didn’t meet up for sex in park bushes because they couldn’t rent motel rooms, or they didn’t have apartments, or because society “drove us” to. They did it, and still do it, because gay men are inclined to dangerous sex, risk, and public promiscuity.

Having lived the “fabulous” gay lifestyle, I know it for the trap it is. Under the guise of "caring," adults seduce vulnerable young people — often victims of abuse — into their world of narcissistic sexual self-indulgence and libertinism. Those young people grow up and repeat the cycle — ushering a new generation into this living death.

Widespread public acceptance keeps the cycle going and allows it to expand. Our society used to understand this instinctively and kept such behavior on the margins. But today it is the voice of decorum and restraint that speaks in lowered tones, as if it is the one violating a taboo.

Well, perhaps it's time for America's non-"queer" majority to have a liberation movement of its own. To leave the shadows, point to the boundary our country has always maintained between what is publicly acceptable (and encouraged) and what isn't, and unapologetically proclaim: It's here. It's clear. Get used to it.