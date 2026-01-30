Local sheriff refuses to help ICE with immigration enforcement around the Super Bowl

Santa Clara County Sheriff Bob Jonsen bizarrely pledged not to work with federal agents while claiming such non-cooperation would result in increased safety for residents.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the local sheriff said he is refusing to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

'We will not be working or supporting ICE immigration enforcement.'

The Trump administration has warned illegal aliens that there would still be enforcement around the Super Bowl, which takes place on February 8, but Sheriff Jonsen told residents he will not assist the Department of Homeland Security or its agents.

"We are gonna be here for you, side by side," Jonsen said about his own officers. "So as you're getting off those trains, ... high probability you're going to see somebody in uniform. But if they're not masked, if they're wearing tan and green or blue or black, trust me, they are there for your protection."

Jonsen told reporters on Thursday that if residents or visitors see masked law enforcement who are "trying to hide their identity," that means "somebody hasn't communicated" with his department.

"We've made it very clear to our officers — our workforce is to be open, transparent, and engaged with this community for the next few weeks," the sheriff added.

At that point, Jonsen made it clear to his constituents that his department would not be working alongside the immigration enforcement officers.

"I urge our federal partners — if there is something that you're planning to do in our community, please be transparent and reach out to your local officials so we can work as best we can," Jonsen announced to federal authorities.

"As mentioned, we are not going to be changing our policies or protocols. We will not be working or supporting ICE immigration enforcement," he added.

In October, special adviser to Homeland Security Corey Lewandowski warned illegal aliens that if they went to the Super Bowl, there would be "repercussions to that."

He added, "Just as there are if you are in any other neighborhood in this great country."

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ this week that her department is still "committed to working with" local partners to ensure safety around the Super Bowl.

"Our mission remains unchanged," McLaughlin noted.

The Santa Clara sheriff positioned his department as wanting to protect the level of trust it has built with its community over "decades" and expressed that he wants federal authorities to communicate their plans to him so he can relay it to his city.

Jonsen urged his constituents to contact "somebody wearing a uniform" if they see ICE operations unfolding.

