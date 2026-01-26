Former Vikings player says 'demonic' Minnesota Democrats are upset ICE is 'deporting their voters'

The enforcement of immigration law is ruining the Democratic Party's "plan," according to a former Minnesota Vikings player.

Jack Brewer is an ex-NFL player who spent three years at the University of Minnesota before playing two seasons for the Vikings in the early 2000s.

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement faces near-daily violent resistance in Minnesota, Brewer presented a theory as to why he believes residents are "attacking" law enforcement.

'There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment.'

"We're deporting their voters," Brewer stated. "That's part of what's happening, and it's blowing up their whole plan," he said in remarks to Fox News Digital.

The 47-year-old said his work in third-world countries has taught him that immigration policy must be enforced because of different cultural values present worldwide.

"You can't allow people to come into your country who don't carry the same morals and values that you do. That's what's happening. Minneapolis is protecting these thugs. It's unbelievable. These people are demonic."

"The values are not the same," Brewer went on. "You cannot let people come into the United States who come from cultures like that, because they bring their culture with them."

Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Brewer also took shots at residents of Minneapolis, where he once played, saying, "There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality."

The Texas native said that he hopes President Trump will send the National Guard into the state, calling for curfews and "real consequences" for "attacking law enforcement."

Brewer also commented on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), saying his governance has been "absolutely ridiculous."

The football player received a key to the city from Frey back in 2018 but now says he wishes he could "lock" the mayor out.

"I wish I could lock the doors on that city and not let him back in if I had the power," Brewer said. "He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them."

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Brewer called Minnesota the "capital of chaos in America" in June 2025 and hammered Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Father's Day.

"Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It's pathetic," he claimed.

The defensive back also said at the time that Democrats had gone "so far left" that they attack anyone within their party who does not agree with their principles.

