'Weak, emasculated leader': Ex-Vikings player blames Tim Walz for Minnesota killings

Jack Brewer, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and the University of Minnesota, said Walz and Minn. Attorney General Keith Ellison have put the state in a spiral, turning it into a place that does not reflect the people of Minnesota.

"We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds," Brewer told Fox News. "I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused."

After a man named Vance Luther Boelter was charged with the murder of a top Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, Brewer said the incident was a direct result of Democrats and Walz's leadership. The former NFL player said there needs to be a "return to masculinity" in order to turn the state around.

"On this Father's Day, I wish Minnesota would focus on restoring fatherhood — protecting women, protecting families. Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It's pathetic," Brewer told Fox News.

A Homeland Security K-9 officer walks around the Warren E. Burger Federal Building, where Vance Boelter had a court appearance on June 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images

Brewer described Minnesota as the "capital of chaos in America" and said Democrats have gone "so far left" that their party members attack anyone who does not agree with their principles.

"They are forcing everyone in the party to conform," Brewer's comments to Fox News continued.

The former defensive back added that the "root cause" of the problem in the state can simply be labeled "evil."

"Whenever you give Satan power, he shows his face. That's what we’re witnessing now."

Brewer has also been a Donald Trump supporter for years and was allegedly a Democrat until he was inspired by the president to change course.

Jack Brewer, #42 of the Minnesota Vikings, is congratulated after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers on November 17, 2002. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In early 2020, Brewer declared Trump the "first black president" and said he was "changed" and "inspired" by him to keep doing God's work by reaching out to inmates in prison, according to the Hill.

In 2019, Brewer predicted that a "black awakening" would give Trump a 20% black vote in the upcoming election, but only 12% was garnered, per the Roper Center.

Brewer was in the NFL for four seasons, playing for the Vikings, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles.

