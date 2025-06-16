Survivors of Minnesota assassination attempt release statement: 'Incredibly lucky to be alive'

The surviving family that was targeted in an assassination attempt in Minnesota released a statement two days after the terrifying incident that shocked the nation.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (DFL) and his wife, Yvette, were both shot numerous times at their home on Saturday in the same plot that led to the deaths of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL) and her husband, Mark, according to police.

"We continue our healing journey and are humbled by the outpouring of love and support our family has received from across the state and our nation," read the statement, according to ABC News. "We are devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark, and our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved them both."

The family added that the two wounded victims were "both incredibly lucky to be alive."

Investigators released video of a man wearing a latex mask to obscure his identity and dressed up like a police officer to fool his victims into opening their front door. Once they did so, he fired at his victims.

The attack on the Hoffmans and the Hortmans led to a massive manhunt for a suspect who was later identified as Vance Leroy Boelter, a co-owner of a security company with political ties.

On Sunday, the suspect's wife, Jennifer Boelter, was detained after police stopped her vehicle and found passports, a weapon, ammunition, and a large amount of cash. She was driving with three of her relatives, but no other details were released about them.

Hours later, officials announced that Boelter had been arrested in Sibley County, Minnesota.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

On Monday, law enforcement officials said that Boelter had surveilled his victims and had left behind a list of numerous other targets, including other prominent politicians as well as media figures.

He was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking, and two counts related to firearms crimes. His bail was set at $5 million.

Boelter had been appointed to the Governor's Workforce Board and later re-appointed by Dem. Gov. Tim Walz, as first reported by Blaze News' Julio Rosas.

"There is never a place for senseless political violence and loss of life," said the Hoffmans in their statement Monday.

A GoFundMe donation page has been set up for the Hoffmans and has raised over $129,000 so far.

