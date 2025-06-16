Minnesota 'assassination' suspect captured

The man wanted in connection with what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) has described as a "politically motivated assassination" is now in police custody, according to Alpha News.

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the deadly shootings of state Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL) and her husband and the non-fatal shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman (DFL) and his wife early Saturday morning, was found in a woody area of Sibley County, Minnesota, Sunday evening.

'He was tucked in the fetal position and then began to army crawl until he eventually stood up to surrender.'

Police tracked Boelter to Green Isle, where he owns a home, Blaze News previously reported.

Sources told Alpha News that Boelter was spotted wearing all black and a backpack and running down a driveway into some woods in Green Isle. When a drone flew overhead, he came out and walked toward officers with his hands up, Alpha News reported.

"At one point he was tucked in the fetal position and then began to army crawl until he eventually stood up to surrender," Liz Collin of Alpha News posted to X at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday.

Boelter is now in police custody.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: Liz Collin's name has been corrected. Her last name was originally misspelled Collins.

