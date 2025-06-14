'Politically motivated assassination': Minnesota Democrat rep and husband gunned down — state senator, wife wounded

Two Minnesota Democrat state lawmakers have been shot in what Gov. Tim Walz (D) has called a political "assassination" and an "assassination attempt."

Around 2:00 Saturday morning, 911 dispatch received a call that state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot in Champlin. They were raced to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

According to Walz, they were shot "multiple times," but thankfully, they may yet survive their injuries. "The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and are receiving care, and we are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said at a press conference Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Meanwhile, around 3:35 a.m., police proactively went to check on Rep. Melissa Hortman, the former speaker of the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, in Brooklyn Park, less than 10 miles south of Champlin, according to ABC News.

Unfortunately, the Hortmans had both been fatally struck. Rep. Hortman was 55.

'Both legislators are close friends and devoted to their families and public service.'

"We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota," Walz said. "My good friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination."

WZFG reported that cops encountered the suspect at the Hortmans' home and exchanged gunfire with him, but the suspect managed to escape. He is reportedly a white male with brown hair wearing blue pants and shirt as well as a badge and Taser. Multiple reports indicate that he presented himself as a member of law enforcement.

RELATED: Tim Walz says Democrats need to be 'meaner' and 'bully the s**t out of' Trump

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Local agencies have now warned residents not to open their doors to an apparent officer who arrives alone but to instead dial 911 immediately to report the incident, CBS reported. All officers will be dispatched in pairs.

Local police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are reportedly leading the investigation, and federal agencies are reportedly involved as well.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the violence and offered prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Sen. Hoffman and Rep. Hortman.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!" said a statement from President Donald Trump.

"This is a stunning act of violence. I’m thankful for all the law enforcement who are responding in real time. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families. Both legislators are close friends and devoted to their families and public service," said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

"I am shocked and horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight. Please lift up in prayer the victims, as well as the law enforcement personnel working to apprehend the perpetrator," wrote state Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Springs).

At least one anti-Trump "No Kings" rally in Minnesota has been canceled out of respect for the victims, according to CBS.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the communities impacted by this violence," said organizers of the Northeast Minneapolis rally. "Some events in other parts of the greater Minneapolis area are still moving forward at this time, and we are actively monitoring the situation."

This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!