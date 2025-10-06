Bad Bunny: Learn Spanish if you want to understand my Super Bowl performance

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny delivered part of his monologue in Spanish last weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

The appearance came after the artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named by the NFL as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer.

'I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.'

Ocasio opened the sketch comedy show by telling the audience he is very happy to be performing at the Super Bowl, "and I think everyone is happy about it," he joked. "Even Fox News." Clips from Fox News anchors like Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters were played, spliced together to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

The host went on, "I'm very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

At this point, Bad Bunny began speaking in Spanish.

Even though "Saturday Night Live" has always been an English broadcast and much of the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl appointment is due to the fact that his music is predominantly in Spanish, the singer delivered several lines of the monologue in the foreign language.

RELATED: Trump administration issues warning after Bad Bunny named to Super Bowl halftime show: 'We will deport you'

"Especially all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors," he continued, according to a translation by Newsweek.

Bad Bunny received raucous applause as he remarked, still in Spanish, "It's more than an achievement for myself; it's an achievement for all of us. It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase."

He concluded with a line that was seemingly intended to mock his critics, switching back to English: "And if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

The announcement that the 31-year-old will perform at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February took the internet by storm last week, especially since he said in September that he has avoided U.S. tour dates due to possible immigration enforcements at his concerts.

Providing "many reasons" as to why he did not "show up in the U.S.," Bad Bunny said "there was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside."

"And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he added, according to the Guardian.

RELATED: Anti-Trump artist Bad Bunny named Super Bowl halftime performer — immediately makes it political

Doja Cat, host Bad Bunny, and special guest Jon Hamm during "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Adviser to the Trump administration Corey Lewandowski was asked last week about Ocasio's concern for illegal immigrants and their possible deportations. He confirmed in an interview that ICE agents will be at Super Bowl LX.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," Lewandowski explained.

Bad Bunny has also been criticized for mocking President Trump in a July 4 music video in which he draped the Puerto Rico flag over the Statue of Liberty and used an audio clip of an impersonation of the president.

Ocasio endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and said he was offended by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico that was made at a Trump rally.

While performing in Spanish has become a sort of resistance effort by activists, especially at sporting events, it's important to remember that Latin America did not start speaking Spanish until it was colonized.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

