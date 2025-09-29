Anti-Trump artist Bad Bunny named Super Bowl halftime performer — immediately makes it political

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny has been named as the next Super Bowl performer despite mocking the president just two months ago.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is known not only for music but outlandish outfits that often include dresses and women's clothing.

'... f**king ICE could be outside.'

The 31-year-old was named by the NFL as the performer for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bad Bunny immediately declared the performance would be dedicated to his "people" and their history.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," he said, per the NFL. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown ... this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

He finished by saying, in Spanish, "Go tell your grandma we're going to be the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW."

The announcement comes after Bad Bunny mocked President Trump in July over his immigration policies.

In his music video for "NUEVAYoL," released on July 4, Bad Bunny not only draped a Puerto Rican flag over the Statue of Liberty, but he inserted a break in the video in order to play a parody of the president's voice.

"I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America," the Trump parody says over the radio. "I mean the United States. I know America is the whole continent."

The voice continues, "I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans."

The men listening to the radio seemingly disregard the message and turn it off.

At the beginning of September, the musician said he excluded the United States from his upcoming world tour because he feared Immigration and Customs Enforcement would raid his concerts.

Although there were "many reasons" he did not "show up in the U.S.," Bad Bunny explained, "there was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside."

"And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he said, according to the Guardian.

In January, the artist revealed that he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election because he was offended by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally. Hinchcliffe joked that Puerto Rico was a floating island of garbage, a play on the fact that the territory has an extreme waste management issue.

"I can understand that it's a joke, but there's people that doesn't understand that it's a joke. People who are going to agree with that joke," Ocasio said at the time, per Yahoo.

Platinum recording artist Bruno Mars, who is part Puerto Rican, supported Bad Bunny with a post on X, quoting his words from the NFL press release while adding, "Go get em Bad Bunny!"

Rapper Jay-Z, who collaborates with the NFL for its halftime show through his company Roc Nation, called Bad Bunny "inspiring" for what he has done for Puerto Rico.

"We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage," Jay-Z said.

Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, added that Bad Bunny has a "unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences," which makes him a "natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage."

