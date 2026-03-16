NYT columnist makes SICK comments about white people — John Doyle responds

A viral video is making waves online after journalist Wajahat Ali, journalist for the Daily Beast and the New York Times, posted a clip declaring that white Americans have already “lost” the demographic future of the country.

BlazeTV host John Doyle breaks down the clip on “The John Doyle Show” — and he doesn’t appear to be worried about the journalist’s wild claims.

“He is a Pakistani gentleman born to immigrant parents in California. He’s a Muslim leftist, very active on Twitter. So a few months ago, he posted this video essentially as a warning to white Americans, a kind of premature victory lap,” Doyle explains, “you know, practically confirming the idea of what’s been described as the ‘Great Replacement.’”

“You’ve lost. You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is you let us in in the first place. That’s the thing with brown people. And I’m going to say this as a brown person. There’s a lot of us. Like a lot. There’s like 1.2 billion in India. There’s more than 200 million in Pakistan. There’s like 170 million in Bangladesh,” Ali said proudly in the selfie video.

“Those are just the people there. I’m not even talking about the folks who are expats or immigrants. There’s a bunch of us. And we breed. We’re a breeding people. And the problem is, is you let us in in 1965,” he continued.

“There were a few of us beforehand, but once you let one of us in, you know what happens with brown folks? Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes, our uncle comes, our aunt comes, our cousin comes, our second cousin comes, our third cousin comes. Then we have kids, a bunch of kids,” he said, asking, “And then guess what?”

“Some white women, you know, the Western civilization women, the pure women, the American women, quote unquote, the rust belt women, the real women, they like some of us brown folks. We don’t take them. They come to us,” he added.

“So this is obviously just like some irrational bloodlust fantasy. You know, this like cucking fantasy pretending that one, literally white people are being outbred. We are demographically less virile. We’re going to lose because, you know, we’re going to be outbred by people like that,” Doyle comments.

Doyle believes that Ali is “doing a kind of war dance” that Doyle himself sees as "bizarre."

“I think that this person is performing. So I’m going to try to interpret it in good faith. ... You know, the only reason that our country is being flooded with immigrants is because of the decisions of other white people,” Doyle explains, pointing out that those white people, who are the “elites,” are “evil.”

“I think that they align themselves with the third world because they have a bone to pick with the first world, with our civilization. That being said, they are in the driver’s seat to our problem. They are in the driver’s seat to our opposition,” he continues, before addressing Ali, “Not you. You are a pawn.”

“You are brought in specifically because it makes them more powerful, simply because, yeah, you're a number on a piece of paper. You’re not inventing things. You’re not organizing. You are shuffled around,” he says.

“So anyway, he’s trying to take this premature victory lap. It’s very passive aggressive, you know, declaring victory over Americans, white people. We’re going to be outbred or something in our own country. It’s just simply not true,” he adds.

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