James Talarico found a verse — and twisted the meaning

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The Texas Democrat quotes Scripture the way left-wing activists quote the Constitution: selectively, loudly, and with the meaning twisted beyond recognition.
Democrats can learn. Political survival demands adaptation, and lately some on the left have started studying their Republican opponents with something like anthropological curiosity. They watch Republicans work a crowd and ask a practical question: What works?
One answer keeps recurring. Republicans like to quote the Bible.
Christians should stay alert. Not everyone who borrows the language of faith speaks truth.
You can picture the light-bulb moment. A candidate cites Scripture. The audience nods. Somewhere, a strategist thinks: Let’s find a guy who can do that for us.
Enter James Talarico, the Texas Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate who quotes Scripture all day long.
That tactic may sway voters who enjoy hearing a verse, even when it gets pulled out of context to bless ideas Scripture condemns. Christians who know their Bibles will spot the move fast.
Jesus warned about this exact type: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.”
A Bible verse proves nothing by itself. Wolves can quote Scripture, too. So can the devil.
The question is what the verse is being used to defend.
The abortion argument
Talarico claims Genesis 2:7 teaches that a human being becomes alive, and worthy of legal protection, only at first breath.
Wrong. The verse describes Adam’s creation. God formed the first man from dust and then breathed life into him. That account does not describe ordinary human development in the womb. It describes a singular act of creation.
Every other human life begins at conception. A distinct organism exists from that point, with its own DNA and its own trajectory of development. Scripture treats unborn children as living persons. Psalm 139:13-16 speaks of God knitting a child together in the womb.
Even if someone granted Talarico’s “first breath” premise for argument’s sake, the logic collapses quickly into moral absurdity. It pushes abortion right up to delivery. Some activists embrace that conclusion. Most Americans recoil, however, because they sense the truth: Killing a fully formed child moments before birth differs only in location from killing the same child moments after birth.
The ‘nonbinary God’ argument
Talarico also claims God is “nonbinary,” as if that settles the modern LGBTQ agenda.
God has no biological sex. God is spirit. That does not erase the created order for human beings.
Scripture speaks plainly: God created humanity male and female. Genesis 1:27 teaches it. Jesus repeats it when he addresses marriage: “From the beginning of the creation, God ‘made them male and female.’”
Christian teaching on marriage does not float as an arbitrary rule. It rests on creation itself, and Jesus affirms it.
RELATED: Talarico self-owns when he warns fascism will ‘be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross’
Photo by Gabriel V. Cardenas/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The rainbow vs. the Ten Commandments
Talarico asks why a rainbow flag in a classroom counts as indoctrination while posting the Ten Commandments does not.
The answer isn’t complicated. The Ten Commandments summarize foundational moral truths about God, human life, and justice. They shaped the moral vocabulary of Western civilization for centuries.
The rainbow flag represents a moral program that rejects the biblical account of sex, marriage, and human nature. The two messages do not belong in the same moral category.
Fruit tells the truth
Jesus gave a practical test for identifying false teachers: Look at the fruit.
When someone uses Scripture to justify abortion or to deny the created order of male and female, the fruit shows itself. The apostle Peter warned about this kind of manipulation: “Untaught and unstable people twist [the Scriptures] to their own destruction.”
Christians should not get impressed because a politician can quote a verse. Even Satan did.
The question is whether the Bible is being handled faithfully or weaponized to sanctify fashionable sins.
Stay awake
Christians should stay alert. Not everyone who borrows the language of faith speaks truth.
Know the word of God. Test what you hear against it. Teach your children to do the same.
That’s how you recognize wolves, even when they show up in sheep’s clothing with a Bible in hand.
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Owen Anderson is a professor of philosophy and religion at Arizona State University and author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Declaration-Independence-God-Self-Evident-American/dp/1107459044">“The Declaration of Independence and God.”</a>
Owen Anderson
Owen Anderson is a professor of philosophy and religion at Arizona State University and author of “The Declaration of Independence and God.”
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