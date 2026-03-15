‘Satan knows the Bible’: Why James Talarico is more demonic than you think

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) uses Scripture to promote progressive political causes — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey warns that what he is selling as compassionate theology is actually distorting core Christian teachings.

“Satan knows the Bible. He makes his lies sound scriptural, sound holy, sound good, and sound palatable to the world. And slowly but surely, chips away at our conscience, chips away at our wisdom, and leads us down a literally damning path,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“And I think the person who is most prominent that represents that best, that evil disguised as goodness, is James Talarico,” she adds, before using a clip of Talarico to prove her point.

“The first two lines of the Bible, the first two lines in Genesis use two different Hebrew words to describe God. One is the masculine Hebrew noun for ‘divinity.’ The second is the feminine Hebrew noun for ‘spirit.’ God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” Talarico said.

“So, it’s actually true that God is not male or female like we are. He doesn’t have a body like we do. And yet, this statement is inaccurate because God consistently refers to himself as father, as king, as Lord, in masculine terms,” Stuckey comments.

“Regardless of what you think about the masculine features or the feminine features of God the Father, what is clear is that he made us male and female. There are not multiple words there used for male and female,” she continues.

“So, we see Talarico, this theme over and over again, that he really uses God as a mascot, as a means to advance his political ends,” she says, before showing a clip of Talarico turning a sermon at a local church in Austin into “some kind of political stump speech about transgenderism and abortion.”

“This summer, more than half our population became second-class citizens. Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the state. And nothing, nothing is more un-Christian than that,” Talarico said.

“I want to acknowledge that our trans community needs abortion care too. Defending trans Texans is something we have to do every day at the state Capitol. And you better believe I’ll be giving sermons on that too,” he continued.

“So, when I use the word ‘woman,’ it should not be understood as an exhaustive term but rather as a lens through which to understand, examine, and interrogate patriarchy,” he added.

“So, right there he gives us three positions that a Democrat of even 10 years ago would not have dared to represent publicly. One, that’s its normal and even moral to switch sexes, that it’s possible to actually switch sexes, and that it is important that people who do switch sexes, especially people who identify as so-called trans men, are able to have a taxpayer-funded right to kill their baby inside the womb,” Stuckey comments.

Stuckey also points out that by referring to women as “neighbors with a uterus” he is reducing “what a woman is into her just biological capacity” and “reproductive organs.”

And in an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last year, Talarico also claimed that the Bible supports abortion because of the story of Jesus being conceived.

“I say all this in terms of, in context of abortion, because before God comes over Mary and we have the incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent, which is remarkable. ... She says, ‘If it is God’s will, let it be done. Let it be. Let it happen,’” Talarico told Rogan.

“So, to me, that is an affirmation in one of our most central stories that creation has to be done with consent,” he added.

Not only does Stuckey refute his rendering of the story, she explains that Mary is “not actually consenting to that.”

“It’s not like a choice that she is making here. She simply is accepting the present reality, what God commands in that moment,” she adds.

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