Woman admits paying for monkey torture videos for 'deranged' sex fetish groups

An Illinois woman has admitted to paying for disgusting animal torture in order to distribute videos to members of "deranged" online chat groups, according to a press release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Amanda Leigh Fourez pleaded guilty in federal court on April 15 to charges related to distributing "animal crush videos" and receiving thousands of dollars in exchange.

'What kind of sick person would pay someone to make a video of sexualized animal torture?'

Fourez was a member of several online groups dedicated to "making, distributing, and discussing violent and sexual videos."

The videos involved mutilating the genitals of adult and baby monkeys, as well as their being burned alive and other "atrocities." She reportedly acknowledged making at least 11 payments for others to create the videos and then distributing the videos on at least 10 occasions.

"Fourez admitted to her role in making these horrific videos and posting them online," reads a statement from ICE Director Todd Lyons.

"What kind of sick person would pay someone to make a video of sexualized animal torture?" he continued. "ICE will continue investigating these sadistic online groups and do everything in our power to stop them."

ICE noted that another member of the depraved online groups pleaded guilty in February. Joseph Garrett Buckland of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, admitted to creating and distributing the videos of mutilating monkeys.

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Buckland is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the charge of conspiracy to create and/or distribute animal crush videos.

Fourez is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 27 and faces five years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. She is a U.S. citizen and 33 years old.

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