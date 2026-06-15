Cardi B’s reaction to Karmelo Anthony verdict 'radicalized' Allie Beth Stuckey

While some believe that the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony wasn’t harsh enough, others — including rapper Cardi B — are outraged that he got sentenced at all.

“Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!” Cardi B wrote in a post on X.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is disturbed by the rapper’s response, especially considering that it is shared by many on the left.

“What are you even saying?” Stuckey asks. “Not that I expected Cardi B to understand what due process is or to have this solid moral compass, but also, like, if Nicki Minaj can do it, I feel like you could too, Cardi B.”

“I feel like if you just tried and you turned your thinking cap on for a second, you could see that yeah, murder is bad and you should go to jail for murder,” she continues.

“He’s not getting the death penalty. He’s not getting life in prison. He’s going to get out when he’s in his mid-30s. He could get married. He could have kids. He could probably get a job,” she says, noting that Austin Metcalf will get none of that.

“And yeah, we should make an example out of murderers. That’s part of the reason for the justice system. It is preventative in that way. It is saying, ‘Hey, if you do this, you will also get this punishment, so don’t do it.’ Like, that’s a good thing. We want people who are potential murderers to see the justice system actually working and saying, ‘I’m going to think twice before I kill someone because I’m mad that they threatened to touch my backpack,’” Stuckey says.

“It’s not just rappers like Cardi B. It’s not just these random activists. It’s also representatives. It’s also congresspeople,” she adds, playing a clip of Jasmine Crockett responding to Anthony’s sentence.

“Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day. A fear and agony that, I promise you, the Metcalfs probably never spend a day living that way,” Crockett said.

“Why? Why do they live in fear and agony?” Stuckey asks. “Why do moms of black boys, black men, live in fear and agony? Has nothing to do with Austin Metcalf. Has nothing to do with the police. Has nothing to do with white people.”

“If black mothers fear for their sons' lives, the fear should be toward other black men, because statistically, black men are the ones killing black men,” she adds.

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