Greetings from my favorite vacation spot; it's closer and cheaper than you may think

I'm in a particularly good mood as I write this. I'm on vacation, you see.

And not just anywhere; this is a very special destination. It's not particularly luxurious or fashionable; I'm pretty sure most of the beautiful people are in St. Barth's or the Hamptons. If you want a four-star resort experience, look elsewhere.

Unlike in our country, here it's only customary to check in on the news once or twice a day. So people tend to focus less on what they can't control.

But something about being here always puts my heart and soul at ease; when I return to normal life, it's with a sense of deep contentment.

For one thing, I love the people. In many ways they are poorer than we are; they're certainly not as technologically advanced. And yet the average person on the street seems to take special pride in his appearance. Good, presentable clothes; careful grooming; even posture is somehow straighter.

Continental breakfast

Welcome to the great nation of "Midcentury America." They say the past is a foreign country. If so, the United States as it was 50 to 80 years ago is one of my favorite places to visit — if only via old photographs.

I love to explore all of its different regions. The 1960s is a favorite, closely followed by the '50s. I also enjoy stopping by the '40s every now and then.

And I have to admit there's a special place in my heart for the '70s. Avocado couches? Burnt orange blankets? Deep shag wall-to-wall carpets in Harvest Gold? Bring it on! It's all part of the charm.

And the cars! Tesla and other marvels of modern automotive design haven't gotten here yet. But take it from me, you barely miss them. How could you? When you're on safari, you don't long for the petting zoo. So many magnificent species of Detroit engineering and design: Lincoln Continentals, Pontiac GTOs, Chevy Impalas. I still remember the awe on my minivan-raised children's faces the first time they encountered a Ford Country Squire.

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Peace and prosperity included

Despite how unusual many of the sights here may seem to visitors, Midcentury America somehow feels like home. No smartphones or flat-screen TVs, but you wouldn't call it "backward." Everything is modern, without collapsing into that flat, gray "spaceship" style we're so fond of in 2026.

It all makes for a certain optimism that is all too rare where we live. And it's a real, earned optimism; Midcentury's proximity to two devastating world wars — not to mention a depression — means its citizens have no illusions about the fragility of life. And maybe that's why they never seem to take what peace and prosperity they have for granted.

Yes, there's the Cold War and nagging fears about nuclear annihilation. But unlike in our country, here it's only customary to check in on the news once or twice a day. So people tend to focus less on what they can't control and more on the people right in front of them.

This is a place where the future is always brighter. No wonder they have so many children!

Bring the kids

The more I visit, the more I'm convinced that the children are the key to it all. Each kid a family has is like a small "buy in" to their society; an unspoken, shared belief that this will all continue as one generation yields to another.

Trips to Midcentury America always seem to end just as you've really gotten the hang of the place; that's the nature of a tourist visa. Leaving is always bittersweet, but the country always leaves its mark. I like to think that each time I return, I bring with me some of their gratitude and indefatigable optimism. Back home, a little of that goes a long way.