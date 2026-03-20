'Depraved' serial child molester barricaded himself in bathroom with 1-year-old and tried to commit suicide

A man who committed many "depraved" acts of child molestation was given a record long sentence after being convicted for numerous child sex abuse crimes in Tennessee.

Walter Lucian Lewis, 32, was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole, with another 60 years in prison added, according to the Sumner County District Attorney's Office.

'This behavior will not be tolerated in Sumner County, and you will be held accountable for your crimes.'

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office began its investigation into Lewis after hearing from two children that he had touched them inappropriately.

Lewis told them to keep the incidents a "secret," according to the children, who also claimed to have witnessed him molesting a third child. One of the victims was 5 years old during the abuse.

Police said follow-up interviews with the children led them to believe Lewis had molested them in periods in 2024 as well as 2025. They also determined that he had sexually abused a child in 2022 in Rutherford County.

When they confronted him at his Portland house, police said Lewis barricaded himself in a bathroom with a 1-year-old child hostage. After police gained entry, Lewis stabbed himself in the neck with a knife in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.

Deputies found the child unharmed in the bathtub and were able to subdue Lewis. He was hospitalized for treatment.

Lewis was convicted of a slew of crimes as follows:

Continuous sexual abuse of a child;

Three counts of aggravated rape of a child;

Aggravated sexual battery;

Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor;

Sexual exploitation of a minor;

Especially aggravated kidnapping; and

Aggravated assault on a first responder.

The sentence given to Lewis was the longest one handed out in Sumner County for abuse-related crimes. It's also the first sentence given without the possibility of parole in the county.

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"Walter Lewis' depraved actions have negatively impacted the lives of multiple children and their families. Our community is now safer because he will spend the rest of his life behind bars," District Attorney General Thomas Dean said in the statement from the end of February.

"This sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who may wish to follow in Mr. Lewis' footsteps: This behavior will not be tolerated in Sumner County, and you will be held accountable for your crimes," he continued.

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