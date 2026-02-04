California couple sentenced for 'monstrous' abuse of sons after decapitating other two children

A "monstrous act of cruelty" by a couple to their four children in Lancaster, California, led to a life sentence for both.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 39, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 49, decapitated their 12-year-old boy, Maurice, and 13-year-old girl, Maliaka, in Nov. 2020.

'Two innocent children were brutally murdered, and their young brothers were left to live through unimaginable horror.'

The couple then forced their younger sons, ages 8 and 9, to view the bodies of their dead siblings and confined them to their bedroom for days without food, according to prosecutors.

"This was a monstrous act of cruelty that shattered an entire family," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman in a statement about the conviction.

"Two innocent children were brutally murdered, and their young brothers were left to live through unimaginable horror," he added. "The jury's verdict delivers justice for these victims and sends a powerful message: Those who commit such evil acts will be held fully accountable."

The two were convicted of first-degree murder as well as child abuse.

The children's maternal grandmother maintained that her daughter was innocent and accused Taylor of "ruining so many lives" in a statement read to the court.

Taylor and Brothwell were given life sentences without the possibility of parole.

"How do you put into words that two children were beheaded?" said a close family friend outside the courthouse. "This stays with all of us. This is never going to wash off."

The woman, who was only identified as Ellen, said she had urged Brothwell to leave the relationship for years because of domestic violence.

"She was doing what we were raised to believe. You stand by your man," Ellen added. "You have a family, and you raise your children."

