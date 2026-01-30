23-year-old stripper decapitated 55-year-old boyfriend and immediately fled to Mexico, police say

The Orange County Prosecutor's office said a 23-year-old woman who fled to Mexico after decapitating her boyfriend was arrested and returned to the U.S.

On August 25, 55-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal was found decapitated in the home belonging to Alyssa Marie Lira in Anaheim, California, on La Palma Avenue.

She was working as a stripper when she met Gonzalez-Carbajal and had been in a dating relationship until his death.

Anaheim homicide detectives named Lira as a suspect in Gonzalez-Carbajal's death and determined that she had fled to Mexico.

U.S. law enforcement worked with Mexican officials to arrest Lira in Mexico on Jan. 22. She will be extradited to Orange County to face a felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personally using a weapon.

If convicted on all counts, Lira faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

"Nothing, not time, not distance, nor foreign borders, will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit," reads a statement from Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"This investigation and prosecution are a testament to the tenacity and the dedication of the Anaheim Police Department, of the Orange County District Attorney's Office, and of our federal and international partners to identify a cold-blooded killer," he added, "track her down in a foreign country, and bring her back to the United States to face the full weight of the law."

Lira is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on February 13. She is being held at the Orange County Jail.



