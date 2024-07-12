California man decapitated and mutilated his elderly parents and their dog inside mobile home, police say

California police say they encountered a gruesome scene after being called to a domestic violence report at a mobile home park in San Juan Capistrano on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that police found 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil and her husband, 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil, dead at the home on Alipaz Street, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They and their dog were found decapitated and mutilated, police said.

Six minutes after they arrived at the scene, police were told that a man covered in blood had been threatening a maintenance worker at the same mobile home park and stole a golf cart.

Police said they saw the man driving the golf cart on a nearby bike trail and confronted him. The department said that he was shot during the altercation, but they did not say why he was shot.

Officers provided life-saving measures for the man before Orange County Fire Authority arrived. He was transported to a hospital and treated, where he remained in stable condition.

He was later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, the son of the murdered couple.

Police said they were charging him with two counts of homicide after he is medically released. They added that they expected additional enhancements and charges after the conclusion of their investigation.

The department also said that video from the police body camera would be released in accordance with “the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.” Those rules require that video be released within 45 days of the incident in most cases.

Police said that the son lived in the mobile home community with his parents, but they did not indicate what his motivation might have been.

San Juan Capistrano is a city of about 35k residents in southern Orange County near the coast. It is famous for swallows that migrate in the spring to nest at the historic mission in the town.

The average home in San Juan Capistrano sells for $1.3 million, according to Redfin.

