Massive SCOTUS victory for Trump over dissent from liberal justices on deporting illegals to non-origin countries

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily granted the Trump administration a victory in the president's efforts to deport millions of illegal aliens from the U.S.

In a ruling of 6 to 3, the highest court of the land said the administration could restart deportations of illegal aliens to countries that were not their origin. The three liberal justices dissented.

The emergency request against a lower court order had been issued to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who referred it to the full court. Jackson issued a scathing dissent after the ruling from the court.

The Trump administration had argued that Judge Brian Murphy of the District Court in Massachusetts had overreached the court's authority when he ruled that the government needed to provide migrants with an opportunity to challenge deportation on the basis that they might be tortured if sent to other countries. Judge Murphy had also said the government needed to give migrants written notice about where they were going to be deported.

The judge had acknowledged the criminal histories of the migrants in question but argued that the administration was still required by law to provide them with due process.

"In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution. In this case, the Government took the opposite approach," wrote Brown Jackson in her dissent.

"It wrongfully deported one plaintiff to Guatemala, even though an Immigration Judge found he was likely to face torture there. Then, in clear violation of a court order, it deported six more to South Sudan, a nation the State Department considers too unsafe for all but its most critical personnel. An attentive District Court's timely intervention only narrowly prevented a third set of unlawful removals to Libya," she explained.

"I cannot join so gross an abuse of the Court's equitable discretion," Brown Jackson added.

