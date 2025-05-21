DHS releases details about 'barbaric, dangerous' illegal aliens on Sudan deportation flight after federal judge ruling

The Department of Homeland Security revealed shocking details about the "barbaric, dangerous" illegal aliens who were placed on a deportation flight to South Sudan.

The Trump administration was accused of violating a federal order when it was discovered that the administration was flying illegal aliens to war-torn Sudan. On Wednesday, the administration released details about the convictions of the deported.

'No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric.'

"We conducted a deportation flight from Texas to remove some of the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States," read the statement from the DHS. "No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric."

Among those listed were Enrique Arias-Hierro, a Cuban national who had a criminal history including "convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, robbery strong arm," according to the DHS.

Laos citizen Thongxay Nilakout was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery and sentenced to life confinement.

Mexican national Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez was convicted of second-degree murder and also sentenced to life confinement. His booking photo appears to show him with "216" tattooed on his neck.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Dian Peter Domach, a citizen of South Sudan, was convicted of "robbery and possession of a firearm, of possession of burglar’s tools and possession of defaced firearm and driving under the influence."

Burmese citizen Kyaw Mya was convicted of lascivious acts with a child victim less than 12 years of age and sentenced to 10 years of confinement.

Another Burmese citizen, Nyo Myint, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting. Myint was sentenced to 12 years' confinement.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy intervened in deportations to Libya based on the humanitarian crisis there, and those conditions are also true of South Sudan.

