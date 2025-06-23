Illegal alien suspected of wielding weed whacker at ICE agents is called a 'father' and 'victim' by local outlet

As the Trump administration continues its mission to enforce our nation's laws and deport illegal aliens, violent resistance is becoming far more commonplace. However, many media outlets continue to report only part of the story to paint illegal aliens and their supporters in a better light than some deserve.

On Saturday, a Santa Ana suspect, identified as Narciso Barranco by his family, reportedly violently resisted arrest by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

'Law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations. But this will not deter CBP.'

One of the sons of the suspect told KTLA-TV that Barranco was "picked up by alleged federal immigration officers while he was working as a landscaper at the IHOP on Edinger Avenue and Ritchey Street."

KTLA described the allegedly violent suspect as a "victim" and emphasized his role as a "father."

KTLA also implied that the U.S. Border Patrol agents were not acting legitimately, saying, "Seven or more masked men wearing U.S. Border Patrol vests are seen violently detaining a father in Santa Ana before forcing him into the back of an unmarked car on Saturday."

The video that KTLA included in its post apparently cuts out the beginning of the incident, in which the suspect is seen wielding a weed whacker and running from the agents as they attempt to detain him. Watch the full video above.

"On June 21, Border Patrol agents arrested an illegal alien who tried to evade law enforcement. The illegal alien ran, then turned and swung a weed whacker directly at an agent’s face. He then fled through a busy intersection and raised the weed whacker again at the agent. The illegal alien refused to comply every step of the way — resisting commands, fighting handcuffs, and refusing to identify himself," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Blaze News.

The DHS spokesperson also said: "Reports that officers dislocated his shoulder are FALSE. He was offered medical care, which he declined." The office confirmed that the suspect is now in ICE custody.

On X, the DHS account replied to KTLA's post regarding this incident, calling the outlet's coverage a "completely slanted portrayal": "He ASSAULTED federal law enforcement with a WEED WHACKER. Perhaps the mainstream media would like our officers to stand there and be mowed down instead of defending themselves?"

DHS reaffirmed its commitment to continuing deportations, despite a rising rate of violent resistance. "Law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations. But this will not deter CBP — we will continue enforcing the law and protecting American communities."

A GoFundMe page was started to raise funds for the suspect's legal counsel. It describes the suspect as a "good, hard working man" who has "raised his family here and has established himself here."

The GoFundMe page alleges that he was "pepper sprayed and punched in the face multiple times by these masked and unidentified 'officers.'" It has raised over $95,000 since its launch on Saturday.

KTLA was contacted but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

