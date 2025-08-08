Trump cracks down on big banks for discriminating against conservatives

President Donald Trump is once again clamping down on government weaponization, this time against corrupt and discriminatory financial institutions.

Some big banks have a steady track record of participating in "government-directed" surveillance programs that single out and punish conservatives. Under former President Joe Biden's administration, some banks were directed to flag individuals who made transactions that involved terms like "Trump" or "MAGA" or with companies like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop.

'Such practices are incompatible with a free society.'

In response to this abuse, Trump's signed an executive order Thursday that will prohibit politically motivated debanking and protect hardworking Americans.

"Individuals, their businesses, and their families have been subjected to debanking on the basis of their political affiliations, religious beliefs, or lawful business activities and have suffered frozen payrolls, debt, and crushing interest and other significant harms to their livelihoods, reputations, and financial well-being," the executive order read.

🚨President Trump has just signed an executive order to prohibit financial institutions from debanking conservatives pic.twitter.com/gcYoRrn7ir

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 7, 2025

"Such practices are incompatible with a free society and the principle that the provision of banking services should be based on material, measurable, and justifiable risks," the executive order continued.

Financial officers across the country came out in support of the executive order, commending Trump for "restoring viewpoint neutrality."

“President Trump’s executive action directly confronts this abuse of regulatory authority," a joint statement from 32 state financial officers reads. "By reaffirming that banks must evaluate customers based on objective financial criteria, not political or religious views, his leadership marks a crucial step toward restoring viewpoint neutrality and putting an end to unlawful discrimination in our financial sector.”



"We stand ready to support these efforts to secure a just and impartial financial future for all Americans," the statement reads. "Let us send a clear message: Discriminatory debanking stops now."

