‘She sees herself as a man’: Jason Whitlock explains Megan Thee Stallion’s explosive cheating scandal

Just months after taking their relationship public, rapper Megan Thee Stallion has officially ended her romance with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson — and she isn’t being shy about her reasoning.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," Megan said in a statement. "Trust, fidelity, and respect are nonnegotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

While many fans have sided with Megan, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes there’s more to why their relationship didn’t work out.

“Don’t date a woman who calls herself a stallion, an uncastrated male horse. Megan the horse, that’s not what you want, gentlemen. She’s telling on herself,” Whitlock says, explaining that Thompson “made the mistake here.”

“One of these two people did not falsely advertise. She sees herself as a man,” he explains.

“Klay Thompson, you’re a man. You don’t want to date a woman who sees herself as a man,” he adds.

While Shemeka Michelle agrees with Whitlock, she also points out the fact that it is "ridiculous" that their relationship is such a big story in itself.

“I just think it’s so ridiculous,” she tells Whitlock. “I’ve seen multiple posts about women getting their own man back because they’re standing up for Megan Thee Stallion, and ... it shows exactly where we are, or at least where the culture is.”

However, Delano Squires believes there’s an even bigger issue at play here.

“This particular split continues a decades-long cycle of sowing discord between black men and black women. And part of the reason that concerns me is because you can’t build strong families. You can’t build a culture of marriage and strong families in any community where the default is discord between men and women,” Squires tells Whitlock.

“So that to me is the bigger thing, and I think both of these individuals represent two archetypes of what is wrong in the relationship marketplace,” he adds.

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