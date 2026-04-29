Hegseth torches Democrat for doubting Trump's mental fitness: 'Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden?'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was on offense Wednesday, sparring with Democrats on Capitol Hill on a variety of topics, the most laughable of which was President Donald Trump's mental fitness.

Billionaire heiress and Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs of California challenged Hegseth about Trump's abilities to fulfill his role as commander in chief, asking if the secretary believes the president is "stable" enough for the job.

'I won't even engage with the level of disparagement.'

Without missing a beat, Hegseth quickly called out the hypocrisy of Democratic lawmakers like Jacobs who willingly turned a blind eye to the mental acuity of Trump's predecessor.

"Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?" Hegseth asked. "You did not."



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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc/Getty Images

Jacobs tried to deflect Hegseth's reply, arguing that Biden is no longer the president and implying that the question is no longer worth asking, but Hegseth wasn't buying it.

"I won't even engage with the level of disparagement that you're putting on the commander in chief, who ... is the sharpest and most insightful commander in chief we've had in generations," Hegseth said. "You want to ask that question after you and your fellow Democrats defended Joe Biden, who could barely speak and didn't know what day of the week it was?"

"He governed through an autopen," Hegseth added. "We had a secretary of defense who went AWOL for a week. I can't be gone for 10 minutes."

Biden's secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, was actually hospitalized for two weeks.

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