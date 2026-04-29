Comedian defends Jimmy Kimmel from cancel culture: ‘It’s still a joke’

Jimmy Kimmel’s “widow” joke about first lady Melania Trump has sparked sharp criticism from the Trump administration — with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump going so far as to call for ABC to fire the comedian.

“Our first lady, Melania, is here. ... So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said in his monologue.

Not only did the president and the first lady not find the joke funny, but the timing made its reception even worse.

“As the first lady of the United States pointed out this morning, just two days prior to the shooting, ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called first lady Melania Trump an ‘expectant widow,’” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said after the most recent attempt on President Trump’s life.

“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?” Leavitt continued.

“And having experienced what I did with the first lady on Saturday night, I can tell you that she was anything but that. This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged,” she added.

While members of the Trump administration have made it clear they’re not happy with Kimmel, BlazeTV host and comedian Dave Landau has a controversial take.

“I’m going to go ahead and say that’s a funny joke,” he tells co-host Stu Burguiere.

“You like the joke,” Stu comments, surprised.

“It’s fine. You keep trying to kill him, so they’re saying you have a good look for an expectant widow. I understand that people don’t like the guy who’s saying it, but there’s logic and reason to the joke, and it’s a still a joke,” Landau says.

“You don’t have to like it, but I will never be on the side of throw somebody off of TV or cancel them based on something that was a joke,” he continues.

“We agree on that,” Burguiere says, adding, “I’m totally with you.”

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