Mamdani finally admits what people knew about his candidacy from the start

Voters in New York City just got a reality check after the fountain of socialist campaign promises from Mayor Zohran Mamdani has apparently run dry in just a few months.

Standing with New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Mayor Mamdani was forced to announce some unexpected hang-ups that will likely interfere with delivering on many of his campaign promises of free stuff.

'Everyone saw this coming ... every single person.'

"New York City faces a budget crisis of a historic magnitude," Mamdani said in his speech. "We inherited a deficit larger than any since the great recession. Years of mismanagement and chronic underbudgeting, alongside a structural imbalance between what New York City sends to the state and what we receive in return, have taken a toll."

Mamdani admitted that savings alone cannot fix this crisis, saying that "we need new revenue" and a "structural reset in our relationship with the state" to close the gap.

RELATED: Mamdani walks back popular progressive campaign promise to pedestrians

Angelina Katsanis/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"Together, we are extending the executive budget deadline from this coming Friday until May 12 because a crisis of this scale cannot be solved without state action. ... Speaker Menin and I have already identified meaningful savings, and we will continue that work carefully, deliberately, and without cutting the services that New Yorkers rely on," Mamdani continued. "But we cannot do it alone. That is why we are standing together this morning: to underscore what is at stake and to call on Albany to deliver additional revenue."

Matt Van Swol said what everyone was thinking when they heard the news: "Everyone saw this coming ... every single person. Money has to come from somewhere and businesses and the wealthy will always go to where taxation is lower and incentives are higher."

"If you want more income, make your state more friendly to those groups, don't demonize them," he added.

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