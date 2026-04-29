Texas AG Paxton sues Chinese 'birth tourism' center for allegedly orchestrating abuse of birthright citizenship

A pregnancy center is accused of facilitating the birth of children to Chinese nationals in order to take advantage of current birthright citizenship laws, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton said the De’Ai Postpartum Care Center was violating Texas law by "unlawfully facilitating the invasion of Chinese nationals into Texas for the sole purpose of birthing children."

'Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful "birth tourism" schemes like this one.'

The proprietors of the center bragged on Chinese social media platforms and websites that they had overseen the births of "1,000+ American-born babies," according to Paxton.

The investigation found that the center was operating in at least four locations that hosted mulitple families at each site and faciliated up to 20 births per day. The sites were identified in Sugar Land, Houston, Richmond, and Rosenberg.

The company also allegedly coached its Chinese clients on how to evade immigration laws when seeking visas and citizenship for the children and their families.

"America is for Americans, not foreigners trying to cheat the system to claim citizenship," reads a statement from Paxton.

"The Center's scheme not only facilitated an invasion of Texas, but it also involved shielding and facilitating violations of immigration law," he added. "Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful 'birth tourism' schemes like this one."

Paxton accused the business operators of "deceptive trade practices, tampering with governmental records, unlawful harboring and concealment, and other violations of Texas law."

The issue of birthright citizenship is currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court after the Trump administration ordered government offices to no longer recognize the citizenship rights of children born to foreigners on U.S. soil.

Critics have accused the administration of being motivated by racism and xenophobia, but opponents of birthright citizenship argue that years of precedence is based on a faulty understanding of the 13th Amendment.

"There is a tourism industry surrounding this whole birthright citizenship. Women come here before they give birth so that they can just give birth here, and then their babies become United States citizens," said Sara Gonzales of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" on BlazeTV. "That's nuts, and to [Trump's] point, nobody else does this."

RELATED: US Catholic bishops call on SCOTUS to shut down Trump birthright citizenship order and protect 'human dignity'

Paxton is locked in a tight race with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the Republican nomination for one of the U.S. Senate seats from Texas.

President Donald Trump has threatened to choose between the two candidates in order to quell the competition and lessen the chances of the seat falling into Democratic control and tipping the balance of the Senate.