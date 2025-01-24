America’s ‘tourism industry’ is over as Trump ENDS birthright citizenship

A man of his word, President Donald Trump has wasted no time tackling America’s immigration crisis — signing an executive order effectively ending birthright citizenship in the United States.

Trump has argued that no other country in the world has as lax citizenship requirements as America, but Democrat critics are hopeful that the Supreme Court will overturn the order.

“We’re the only country in the world that does this with birthright, as you know,” Trump said as he signed the order, adding, “And it’s just absolutely ridiculous, but we’ll see. We think it will have very good grounds. People have wanted to do this for decades.”

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t be more on board.

“There is a tourism industry surrounding this whole birthright citizenship. Women come here before they give birth so that they can just give birth here, and then their babies become United States citizens. That’s nuts, and to his point, nobody else does this,” Gonzales says.

Around 150,000 children are born annually in the United States who don’t have an American citizen as a parent.

“Moving forward, let’s not do that,” Gonzales says.

And it really may be the end of birthright citizenship, as Jason Buttrill believes that this time around, the Trump administration has everything needed to make sure this executive order sticks.

“Big-time Democrat lawyers were saying ‘Look, we’re going to do what we can, but this is not the same Trump administration of 2017,’” Buttrill says. “It’s a completely different ball game. They’ve come with armies of lawyers.”

“They can try to fight a lot of this stuff. It’ll probably take them four years to get any kind of finality on it,” he adds.

