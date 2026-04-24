Paxton-Cornyn race remains razor-thin despite Cornyn's massive war chest

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) remain neck and neck in the Republican Senate runoff despite a massive spending disparity between the two campaigns.

Cornyn's incumbent advantage is further boosted by the $8 million his campaign ended with in the first quarter compared to Paxton's $2.6 million cash on hand. Despite Cornyn's financial advantage, Paxton has maintained his lead over the sitting senator.

Talarico also boasts a major spending advantage over both Republican candidates.

Polling still gives Paxton a slight edge.

As of this writing, Paxton is averaging a 3.4-point lead over Cornyn, according to RealClearPolling. A recent poll from nonpartisan Texas Public Opinion Research even put Paxton at an eight-point lead over Cornyn just weeks from the GOP runoff on May 26.

Although the candidates remain within striking distance of each other, President Donald Trump has notably refrained from endorsing either Paxton or Cornyn.

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc./Getty Images

Although Paxton appears to be more popular with the Republican base, Cornyn polls better against the Democrat nominee, James Talarico. According to polling averages calculated by 270 to Win, Paxton polls just one percentage point ahead of Talarico, while Cornyn leads by two percentage points.

Talarico, who defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democrat primary, also boasts a major spending advantage over both Republican candidates. Last quarter, Talarico raised $27 million and ended with just under $10 million in the bank.

The runoff will be held on May 26, and whoever wins the Republican nominee will face off against Talarico on November 3.

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