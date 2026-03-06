'That is bad for him': Trump hints at final endorsement in Paxton vs. Cornyn Senate runoff

Tuesday's Senate Republican primary election in Texas between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton triggered a runoff after neither received at least 50% of the vote.

Heading into the May 26 runoff election, both Cornyn and Paxton are hoping to secure President Donald Trump's endorsement.

'That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction.'

Trump has stated he will endorse one of the candidates, but that he expects the one he does not select to withdraw his bid.

Paxton appeared to stir up some drama with the president when he stated on Wednesday evening that he would continue in the race even if Trump decides to support Cornyn.

Trump, who told Politico on Thursday that he will announce his support for one of the candidates "pretty soon," seemed to scold Paxton, stating that it is "bad for him to say" that he would not leave the race.

"That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction," Trump told Politico, indicating that Paxton's comments may prompt him to endorse Cornyn.

Ken Paxton. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Later that day, Paxton walked back his earlier statement, writing in a post on X that he would "consider" withdrawing from the race if Senate leadership passes the SAVE America Act.

"The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done," Paxton said.

"John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill. Now, Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation."

"The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me — fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in NY in the face of lawfare," Paxton continued. "For the good of our country and for the good of passing President Trump's agenda, I am determined to help him get this done."

John Cornyn. Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

In his comments to Politico, Trump described the Democrat nominee, state Rep. James Talarico, as "a terribly weak candidate."

Talarico defeated his opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, by over 7.5 points on Tuesday.

Trump expressed confidence that a Republican candidate could defeat Talarico, concluding that he is "more woke than even the very highly untalented Jasmine Crockett."

