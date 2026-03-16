Judge threatens to hold sheriff in contempt of court after police refuse order to release violent criminal with 35 arrests

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is facing contempt of court charges after it refused to release a violent criminal with 35 arrests.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman said that 36-year-old Joshua Sanchez-Lopez should be released and placed on electric monitoring, but police say he's too much of a risk.

'The idea that a Metro employee can overrule a judge's release order and keep someone locked up should worry anyone who believes in the Constitution and the rule of law.'

Sanchez-Lopez has previous convictions that include involuntary manslaughter and drug charges and was arrested in January on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Goodman said he could be released from jail and monitored if he posted bail.

Metro police told the judge on Jan. 29 they would not release Sanchez-Lopez, in defiance of his order.

The letter cited previous incidents where Sanchez-Lopez failed to appear in court and violated the department's program. In one instance, he mocked police after posting a photo of his ankle monitor on Snapchat.

On Feb. 5, Goodman responded and threatened to hold the cops in contempt of court.

Metro argues that the decision to keep Sanchez-Lopez is granted to the sheriff by state law.

The suspect's public defender disagreed.

"Metro's argument is flat wrong," reads a statement from public defender P. David Westbrook.

"It is the job of the elected judge to decide whether someone charged with a crime should be released and under what conditions," he added. "The idea that a Metro employee can overrule a judge's release order and keep someone locked up should worry anyone who believes in the Constitution and the rule of law."

Metro assistant general counsel Mike Dickerson said they're trying to preserve public safety.

"We have to take a look at that and say, ‘Is this somebody who our electronic supervision program can monitor safely in the community?'" Dickerson said.

"There's absolutely competing narratives about public safety occurring in our community. There's different approaches too," he added.

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In a statement on social media, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo of Nevada said he backed the police.

"Sheriff McMahill and the men and women of Metro are doing exactly what they're sworn to do: protect the public," he wrote. "When repeat violent offenders are ordered back onto our streets, law enforcement has a duty to speak up and push back. I fully support LVMPD's decision to take this issue to the Nevada Supreme Court and fight for public safety. I stand with law enforcement."

Goodman also pointed out that the level of electronic monitoring ordered for Sanchez-Lopez was similar to house arrest.

"The safety of our officers is paramount," Dickerson continued. "The safety of the public is key, and the key here is Sheriff McMahill will not violate the law to appease the Las Vegas Justice Court and let out people who he deems to be dangerous. We have a system that’s set up so people can get out of jail quickly, and sometimes, there just needs to be a little bit more thought given to it because lives are on the line."

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