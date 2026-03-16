Former DHS attorney who told judge 'this job sucks' is now running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar

An attorney who made headlines when she complained to a judge in court about working for the Department of Homeland Security has filed to run against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Julie Le announced a campaign for Minnesota's fifth district just weeks after being fired from the Justice Dept. over her exasperated comments before a judge.

Le is running as a Democrat and says she wants to reform the immigration system.

Le told U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell, "The system sucks," and, "This job sucks," in a Minnesota courtroom on February 3. According to FOX 9, Le was an ICE attorney who had "volunteered" to work with the U.S. attorney's office the month before.

Le asked the judge to hold her in contempt just so she could get 24 hours of sleep. She indicated that attorneys were overwhelmed from dealing with court procedures related to Operation Metro Surge from the Trump administration.

She said she was fired from DHS just hours after the interaction.

Le is running as a Democrat and says she wants to reform the immigration system rather than get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as Omar has demanded many times.

"Legislators are the only ones that can change the law, or update the laws, or do something, so that we can have this under control," Le told the Washington Post.

The 47-year-old is an immigrant from Vietnam and first came to the U.S. in 1993.

RELATED: Pro-Ice student suspended over posters at California high school where hundreds of anti-ICE students walked out

Omar has held the congressional seat since 2019. Le says that health care access, immigration reform, and education funding are the most important planks of her platform.

After the feds shut down Operation Metro Surge, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office was investigating the actions of federal agents for possible criminal charges.

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