Gregory Bovino and other federal agents under criminal investigation by Minneapolis county attorney

A Minneapolis county attorney said her office is investigating 17 incidents involving federal agents, including Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, for possible criminal charges.

Bovino headed the immigration enforcement mission in Minnesota dubbed Operation Metro Surge but left the area after the deaths of anti-ICE protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it was investigating the incidents and opened an online portal to collect tips from the public about "potentially unlawful behavior" committed by agents of Operation Metro Surge.

"Our [Transparency and Accountability Project] team is actively investigating 17 incidents that have been brought to our attention by the community, including Gregory Kent Bovino's actions near Mueller Park on January 21," reads a statement from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Moriarty was likely referring to an incident captured on video where Bovino tossed a canister of chemical irritants at protesters after giving them a warning to disperse. A photographer also captured an officer apparently directly spraying an irritant into a protester's face after he was pinned to the ground on the same day.

"We will investigate and pursue charging where appropriate, and we'll seek collaboration with local law enforcement wherever and whenever needed," she added.

The statement said that portals created for the cases involving Pretti and Good had been closed after collecting public information.

"Make no mistake, we are not afraid of any legal fight," Moriarty added. "But we will do this ethically, responsibly, and vigorously. TAP is fundamental to our efforts to ensure the transparency and accountability that our community deserves. This is just the beginning."

A request for comment from the Department of Homeland Security was not immediately returned.

After Bovino left, the administration sent border czar Tom Homan to oversee the operation in Minneapolis. He has since withdrawn the federal officers and ended the operation after citing its successes.

Afterward, Bovino released a video message to federal officers expressing his gratitude and support.

"I'm very proud of what you, the mean green machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now, just like you've done it across the United States over these past tough nine months," he said in front of Mount Rushmore in late January.

"I also want you to know that I've got your back, now and always — I love you, I support you, and I salute you," he added.

