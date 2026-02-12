Tom Homan signals seismic shift in Minneapolis operation

Border czar Tom Homan announced that he will be making significant changes to the federal presence in Minneapolis, citing major progress made on the ground.

Homan recapped the administration's efforts in Minneapolis, including locating 3,364 unaccompanied migrant children who were lost under former President Joe Biden's leadership. Homan also touted progress made with local and state officials, thanking both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

'We have a lot of work to do across this country.'

In light of the progress made, Homan announced that Operation Metro Surge was ending and that he has begun withdrawing federal agents from Minneapolis.

"I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," Homan said.

"A significant drawdown has already been under way this week and will continue through the next week," Homan added.

Homan clarified that the federal resources previously sent to Minneapolis will either return to their original post or be reassigned to continue their efforts in another city.

"We have a lot of work to do across this country to remove public safety risks who shouldn't even be in this country and to deliver on President Trump's promise for strong border security and mass deportation," Homan said.

"Law enforcement officers drawn down from this surge operation will either return to their duty station or be assigned elsewhere to achieve just that."

Homan also dispelled several inaccurate narratives about ICE's presence in Minneapolis.

"During this surge operation, ICE has not arrested anybody inside a hospital," Homan said. "We have not arrested anybody inside of an elementary school. We have not arrested anybody inside a church.”

“However, those locations are not off the table.”

