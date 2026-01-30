Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
Trump offers hilarious rebuttal to Tim Walz's absurd Civil War analogy
January 30, 2026
'Does he know what Fort Sumter was?'
President Donald Trump gave a hilarious response to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's attempt to compare the conflicts in Minnesota to the Civil War.
Blaze News asked Trump to address Walz's remarks likening the hostilities at Fort Sumter that sparked the Civil War to the heightened tensions seen on the ground in Minneapolis in recent weeks. When asked if he agreed with the characterization, Trump gave Blaze News a viral response.
'I was elected to do a job.'
"Does he know what Fort Sumter was, or do you think somebody wrote it out for him?"
"I was elected on law and order," Trump told Blaze News. "I was elected on a strong border. We had a border that allowed 25 million people to come in. Many were murderers. ... We had open borders."
Blaze Media's @rebekazeljko: "Tim Walz recently likened the conflict on the ground to Fort Sumter..."
President Trump: "Does he know what Fort Sumter was?" pic.twitter.com/blvsf1RDjl
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 30, 2026
Trump brushed off Walz's remarks, differentiating his tough-on-crime track record from the Democrat governor's state that is rampant with fraud and violent crime.
"I was elected on a lot of reasons, because when I took over we inherited a mess," Trump told Blaze News.
"When I was elected, I was elected to do a job, and one of the big things I was elected to do is law and order."
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Trump criticized Democrats' refusal to embrace law enforcement, pondering if they really want criminals to remain in their cities.
"If you look at Minnesota, Minneapolis, we have crime down there because we took out thousands of people, despite all the mess and everything else," Trump told Blaze News.
"But do these people really want to have rapists? Do they really want to have drug dealers and people from prisons and murderers?"
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
