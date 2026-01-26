'Horrifying situation': Some Republicans retreat following Minneapolis shooting of anti-ICE agitator

Several Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm following another shooting in Minnesota.

Anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday, with the Department of Homeland Security saying he "violently resisted" when agents attempted to disarm him. This is the second fatal shooting of an anti-ICE agitator in Minnesota. Renee Good was shot earlier this month after turning her car and accelerating toward an agent.

'The killing yesterday ... should raise serious questions.'

Administration officials like DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and top adviser Stephen Miller have branded Pretti a "would-be assassin" who committed acts of "domestic terrorism."

This comes after weeks of mob violence, theft, and property destruction in response to ICE presence in Minneapolis. These often coordinated acts are indiscriminately aimed at federal agents conducting lawful operations. The protesters are also threatening journalists simply exposing their violent tactics and even intimidating local churchgoers.

While the investigation continues, some Republican senators and representatives have made an effort to distance themselves from what they called a "horrifying situation."

Several senators who are known to buck the Trump administration came out with critical statements following the shooting, citing claims that conflict with DHS' narrative.

"The tragedy and chaos the country is witnessing in Minneapolis is shocking," Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a post on X. "The killing yesterday of Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, by ICE agents should raise serious questions within the administration about the adequacy of immigration-enforcement training and the instructions officers are given on carrying out their mission."

"Lawfully carrying a firearm does not justify federal agents killing an American — especially, as video footage appears to show, after the victim had been disarmed," Murkowski said. "A comprehensive, independent investigation of the shooting must be conducted in order to rebuild trust and Congressional committees need to hold hearings and do their oversight work. ICE agents do not have carte blanche in carrying out their duties."

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is notably retiring, said officials jumping to conclusions could risk tarnishing President Donald Trump's legacy.

"There must be a thorough and impartial investigation into yesterday's Minneapolis shooting, which is the basic standard that law enforcement and the American people expect following any officer-involved shooting," Tillis said in a post on X. "For this specific incident, that requires cooperation and transparency between federal, state, and local law enforcement. Any administration official who rushes to judgment and tries to shut down an investigation before it begins are doing an incredible disservice to the nation and to President Trump's legacy."

Other senators who have otherwise supported the administration also expressed skepticism after the shooting, calling for a thorough investigation.

"The nation witnessed a horrifying situation this weekend," Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said in a post on X. "My prayers are with the family of Alex Pretti."

"My support for funding ICE remains the same. Enforcing our immigration laws makes our streets safer," Ricketts clarified ahead of a major Senate vote on DHS funding. "It also protects our national security. But we must also maintain our core values as a nation, including the right to protest and assemble. I expect a prioritized, transparent investigation into this incident."

Ricketts' Republican colleague Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania echoed a criticism put forth by the National Rifle Association, saying Pretti was lawfully exercising his right to carry a firearm.

"As I have often said, I support the Border Patrol, ICE, and the critical work they do to enforce our laws," McCormick said in a post on X. "Irresponsible rhetoric and a lack of cooperation from Minnesota's politicians are fueling a dangerous situation. I also agree with the NRA and others — we need a full investigation into the tragedy in Minneapolis. We need all the facts. We must enforce our laws in a way that protects the public while maintaining its trust. This gives our law enforcement officers the best chance to succeed in their difficult mission."

While several Republicans remained critical, others like Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma came in defense of the Trump administration, suggesting protesters had crossed the line into obstructing law enforcement.

"Law-abiding citizens have every right to carry a firearm," Mullin said in a post on X. "You DO NOT have a right to obstruct law enforcement activity, or commit another felony with one. This is not difficult."

