Tim Walz asks if civil war is breaking out — and gets bombarded with brutal mockery

As agitators continue to interrupt federal immigration operations in Minnesota, the state's governor is tossing gasoline on the conflagration by implying a civil war is erupting.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz asked if the violence in Minnesota was akin to that at Fort Sumter, which famously precipitated the Civil War of the 1860s.

'That is literally the dumbest f**king thing anyone has ever said in the history of anything.'

"I mean, is this a Fort Sumter?" Walz asked rhetorically in an interview with the Atlantic.

"It’s a physical assault," he added. "It’s an armed force that’s assaulting, that’s killing my constituents, my citizens."

The failed vice presidential candidate was referring to the lethal shooting of Renee Good, who had driven her car into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, and a second lethal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti, who interfered with an operation while armed with a gun.

While many have been calling for a calming of heated rhetoric, the comments from Walz were widely ridiculed on social media.

"What a complete and total dumbass. Good grief," replied CNN commentator Scott Jennings.

"Tim Walz is, to put it mildly, not the sharpest tool in the shed," responded Mike Coté of the Spectator.

"That is literally the dumbest f**king thing anyone has ever said in the history of anything, and quoting it as though it were not condemns the Tweeter as well," replied John Podhoretz of Commentary.

"Walz, once again, proves he is a moron who both lacks the context for the (horrible and inaccurate) historical analogies he uses and also is not lowering the heated rhetoric. The fact Harris thought this guy was some kind of positive is astounding," said another user.

Others pointed out that Walz appeared to misunderstand his own comparison.

"Federal agents are in a recalcitrant state trying to enforce federal law, and the governor of that state wonders if it’s Fort Sumter without stopping to puzzle out which side that makes him in the analogy," replied Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.

"Uh. Yeah. That is a more apt comparison than he probably realizes. Once again, democrats starting a Civil War to keep their slaves. (Walz, dude, you are the bad guy)," said another user.

Walz is under investigation for allegations that he obstructed investigations into massive fraud in the Minnesota Somali community. He has since dropped his re-election campaign for the governor's office.

