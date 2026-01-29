'Justice is coming': Border czar Tom Homan vows to stay in Minneapolis 'until the problem is gone'

President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, pledged to stay and clean up Minneapolis until justice is served.

Homan traveled to Minneapolis this week in the aftermath of a second fatal shooting of an anti-ICE agitator. Despite new footage apparently showing Alex Pretti, the radical killed over the weekend, spitting on federal agents and kicking out a tail light, violent activists are continuing to ravage Minneapolis.

'They'll be held accountable.'

"The reason for the massive deployment is because of the threats, because of the violence," Homan said during a Thursday press conference. "... We brought extra resources in to provide that security."

"When the violence decreases, we can draw down those resources."

Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Homan suggested that many of these violent mobs are not organic, but rather organized and well-funded groups of agitators motivated by ideology. Although he didn't specify the approach, Homan committed to holding these agitators accountable.

"About the organization and the funding of the attacks on ICE," Homan said. "I'm not going to answer a lot about that, because I'm not going to show our hand, but they'll be held accountable. Justice is coming."

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Homan said a lot of progress has been made since he arrived in Minneapolis on Monday, claiming Minnesota has agreed to allow county jails to notify federal agencies like ICE when illegal aliens are released so they can be taken into custody. Although Homan acknowledged that this is a step in the right direction, he is committed to staying in Minnesota until the work is done.

Blaze News has reached out to Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for comment.

"I'm staying until the problem is gone," Homan said.

