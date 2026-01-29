Federal cops in Pretti shooting placed on leave; Pretti's family retains attorneys from George Floyd case

One Border Patrol agent and one Customs and Border Protection officer were placed on leave for their involvement in the lethal shooting of anti-ICE activist Alex Pretti, according to ABC News.

Also on Wednesday, Pretti's family retained attorneys who had helped prosecute an officer in the death of George Floyd.

'It's just amateurish. It's terrible; it's making the president look bad on policy.'

The developments come after President Donald Trump and local Democratic leaders worked together to ease the tension from the incident Saturday.

A Department of Homeland Security notification to Congress obtained by ABC News indicated that both of the officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

Sources said that putting the two on leave was "standard protocol" for an officer-involved shooting.

Steve Schleicher is representing Michael and Susan Pretti, the activist's parents, pro bono according to a statement from the family. Schleicher is a partner at the Minneapolis-based firm Maslon and worked as special prosecutor under Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in the trial against Derek Chauvin.

Micayla Pretti, the activist's younger sister, hired her own attorney, Anthony Cotton of Kuchler & Cotton in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Democrats pounced on the death of the 37-year-old ICU nurse by resuming and amplifying their calls for the Trump administration to end all ICE operations and disband the agency. Others have called for Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem to resign from the office.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of ulterior motive for ICE raids — and JD Vance shuts her down

"What she's done in Minnesota should be disqualifying. She should be out of a job," Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said. "It's just amateurish. It's terrible; it's making the president look bad on policy."

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Pretti had gotten into a separate confrontation with federal agents about a week before his death. He had been tackled in that interaction and reportedly broke a rib when one agent leaned his knee on him. Pretti was released in that incident.

"That day, he thought he was going to die," said a source who had spoken to Pretti.