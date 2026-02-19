U2 releases new protest song to honor anti-ICE activist killed in Minneapolis

The latest musical release from U2 laments the death of Renee Good, the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester who was shot and killed by a federal agent after she swerved her car into him in Minneapolis last month.

The popular group has not released new music since 2017, and lead singer, Bono, said the surprise release of the songs on the EP was necessary to capture the moment.

'They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation.'

"These songs were impatient to be out in the world," the singer said. "They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation. Songs of celebration will follow, we're working on those now."

The lyrics of "American Obituary" condemn the shooting that was captured on video and left Good dead.

"Renee Good, born to die free. American mother of three. Seventh day, January. A bullet for each child, you see," Bono sings.

"The color of her eye. 930 Minneapolis. To desecrate domestic bliss. Three bullets blast, three babies kissed. Renee the domestic terrorist?" he continues.

The chorus sings, "America will rise against the people of the lie."

The other songs on the EP address the Russian war against Ukraine, the Israeli-Gaza conflict, and the lethal crackdowns on protesters by the Iranian regime. One track that features a guest performance by Ed Sheeran will be released with a documentary recognizing the fourth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Bono says the future full album release will have more songs with a "joyful tone."

Bono has used his platform to support philanthropic efforts and has reluctantly admitted that the best way to help impoverished communities is to bring jobs by way of expanding capitalism.

"I ended up as an activist in a very different place from where I started. I thought that if we just redistributed resources, then we could solve every problem. I now know that’s not true," he said in an interview in 2022.

