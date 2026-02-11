Sex toys, other objects allegedly thrown at cops at Minneapolis ICE facility, prompting dozens of arrests — but not by DHS

Several dozen anti-ICE protesters were arrested at the Whipple Building in Minneapolis on Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The protesters were damaging property and throwing ice chunks, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Videos on social media showed protesters waving sex toys at officers, while another report said bottles were thrown at them.

'Police had given multiple orders to disperse.'

At least some of the sex toys were able to attach to police cars as they drove by, another video shows.

"A deputy was struck in the head, and a squad vehicle windshield was broken," police said. "This is not the first time our vehicles have been damaged at this location."

Police said they declared the demonstration to be unlawful and ordered the crowd to disperse, and while most complied, about 100 protesters defied the order and continued to protest.

The sheriff's office told Blaze News via email that 43 arrests were made and seven were booked into custody at the Hennepin County Jail. The sheriff's office also confirmed that the DHS was not a part of the arrests.

One of the protesters admitted to KSTP-TV that they were given plenty of time to disperse.

"The police had given multiple orders to disperse, had moved back the line three times, another set of SWAT came in from the back, popped out of a van over there, and then they just all rushed everybody and started arresting everyone around me," said the protester.

"I don’t agree with what’s going on with ICE, but I feel like protesters were given ample opportunity to leave and chose not to," he added.

He also said the situation was made worse by a pro-ICE agitator who allegedly maced protesters before driving away.

