Several are dead and hundreds were wounded in an attack in Lebanon that targeted walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah.

Thousands of the communications devices used by the designated terrorist group detonated across the country, killing at least three and wounding hundreds of others.

Video quickly surfaced of an explosion at the site of a funeral for three slain Hezbollah members and a child, where a walkie-talkie appeared to detonate.

The Daily Mail has since verified the video and seemingly confirmed that the radios were purchased by Hezbollah around five months ago.

This is the same time frame during which Hezbollah purchased a bulk number of pagers, which were similarly detonated the day before, allegedly by Israel's intelligence service Mossad.

The exploding communications devices of yesteryear left almost 3,000 injured and a dozen dead as pagers exploded due small amounts of explosives implanted in the devices, seemingly at the production level.



The Daily Mail, Times of Israel, and other outlets cited the Israeli spy agency as responsible for the detonations.

Mossad allegedly placed small quantities — reportedly under 20 grams — of explosive material called pentaerythritol tetranitrate in the devices. The substance, also known as PETN, is similar to nitroglycerin and is the main ingredient in Semtex, a plastic explosive.

The PETN was placed inside the walkie-talkies and detonated by raising the batteries' temperature from a remote location.

At least one of the explosions occurred near a funeral organized by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed the previous day, when thousands of pagers used by the group detonated across the country, injuring many of its fighters.

A Reuters reporter in the southern suburbs of Beirut witnessed Hezbollah members hastily removing the batteries from any walkie-talkies that hadn’t yet exploded, discarding the parts into metal barrels nearby. Lebanon’s Red Cross announced on X that it had deployed 30 ambulance teams to respond to multiple explosions across various locations.

The group, momentarily thrown into chaos by the pager attacks, stated on Wednesday that it had launched rockets at Israeli artillery positions, marking its first strike against its longtime adversary since the blasts injured thousands of its fighters and heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

News page Visegrad 24 reported that all types of electronic devices in Hezbollah's control have been blowing up, including previously unreported devices like fingerprint scanners, solar power systems, and radios.

A 15-minute time-lapse video of the Beirut skyline showed a series of smoke clouds floating upward in what was allegedly the aftermath of the explosions.

Pictures of burning buildings and blown-out cars also circulated online, adding to the chaotic scenes on the ground in Lebanon.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks.

