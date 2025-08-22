Exclusive: ICE targets illegal alien who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is continuing its efforts to deport the most dangerous, violent criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

ICE issued an immigration detainer against Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman in Florida this week, according to a Friday press release from the Department of Homeland Security obtained by Blaze News.

'What kind of depraved individual beats on a pregnant woman?'

Niz-Marroquin, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, illegally crossed the southern border on March 14, 2022, and was subsequently released into the country by the Biden administration, the press release stated.

ICE placed a detainer against Niz-Marroquin to ensure that he would “not be released into American communities to terrorize more innocent victims." This action follows his arrest and charges of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman due to an altercation that took place over the weekend.

During the incident that resulted in his arrest, the victim stated that she used a kitchen knife to defend herself. She claimed that Niz-Marroquin repeatedly beat her.

Niz-Marroquin, who sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds, was treated at a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Martin County Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to WOFL.

“What kind of depraved individual beats on a pregnant woman?” a senior DHS official stated. “Criminal illegal aliens who endanger and victimize the most vulnerable in our society must never be allowed to remain free to harm American citizens. ICE’s swift actions to issue an arrest detainer ensure this individual is never allowed to terrorize American communities again.”

The DHS noted that 70% of ICE arrests are “illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

“ICE continues to prioritize the arrest and removal of violent offenders and criminal aliens who pose the greatest threat to public safety,” the press release read. “DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family.”