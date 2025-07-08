Gunman receives deadly comeuppance during ambush on Border Patrol agents — just days after officer shot near ICE facility​

A gunman clad in tactical gear was shot dead after ambushing U.S. Border Patrol agents outside a federal annex facility in Texas — just days after a police officer was shot in the neck while responding to a suspicious person near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security said an armed man opened fire at the entrance of the U.S. Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen on Monday morning. The gunman was wearing tactical gear and wielding a rifle, according to Fox News.

The suspect – identified by authorities as 27-year-old Ryan Luis Mosqueda – engaged in a deadly firefight with Border Patrol agents and local police.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at a news conference that Mosqueda was "loaded for bear" and that "another rifle and other assaultive weapons" were discovered in the suspect's vehicle.

Rodriguez noted that the suspect shot dozens of rounds of ammunition at law enforcement officers.

Two local police officers and one Border Patrol employee were injured in the firefight, and all three were transported to the hospital.

Rodriguez said an officer with the McAllen Police Department was struck in the knee, but the police chief added that the cop was in stable condition and would be "fine."

Meanwhile, Mosqueda was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents and local police officers.

As far as a motive, Rodriguez said, "There is not enough known." However, he added, "When someone drives onto a parking lot and opens fire, there is some premeditation involved."

A local law enforcement official and a source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect's vehicle was spray-painted with the phrase “Cordis Die,” which is a main antagonist in the "Call of Duty" video game. Law enforcement noted that the vehicle had Michigan license plates and that Mosqueda was connected to an address in Michigan.

The FBI said it is leading the investigation.

An FBI spokesperson told Newsweek, "The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety of this community. Since this is still a developing incident, no further information will be shared at this time. Once there is additional information to publicly release, we will do so."

The National Border Patrol Council – the union that represents Border Patrol employees – stated, "We are thankful for the prayers for our agents and personnel. Targeted violence will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly. Justice will be served. Our agents and law enforcement partners will not back down."

The White House said it is aware of the Border Patrol shooting and that it is "working with the appropriate federal agencies to get to the bottom of what happened."

When asked if Democrats need to "tone down their rhetoric" following Monday's attack on Border Patrol agents, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, "We certainly call on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol agents who are, again, everyday men and women."

Leavitt called on Democrats to meet with Border Patrol agents.

"These are honorable Americans who are just simply trying to do their job to enforce the law," Leavitt said during the press briefing. "They go home to their families every night just like we all do, and they deserve respect and dignity for trying to enforce our nation's immigration laws and to remove public safety threats from our communities."

Monday's shooting at the Border Patrol sector annex comes only days after a local police officer was shot in the neck near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that officers with the Alvarado Police Department were responding to a call regarding a "suspicious person" near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Prairieland Detention Facility around 10:56 p.m. on July 4.

Officers located the suspicious individual, who they said appeared to be carrying a firearm.

"As the first responding officer attempted to engage the person, multiple suspects opened fire on the officer," the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The suspects fled the crime scene, but officers from the Alvarado Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and neighboring agencies took several armed suspects into custody.

Police said an officer was struck in the neck and was flown to the Harris Methodist Hospital Ft. Worth. The officer was treated and released, according to the statement.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the motives of the suspects are "unclear" at this time.

Blaze News requested a comment from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alvarado Police Department but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 790-0910.

As Blaze News reported last month, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, had been attacked multiple times.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Saturday, "We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated last week, "Our heroic ICE law enforcement officers are facing a nearly 700% increase in assaults against them. If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, this administration will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

