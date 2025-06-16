Trump orders ICE to ramp up deportations in Dem-controlled cities following MAGA backlash over selective pause on raids

Leftists were evidently unable to persuade President Donald Trump to reverse course on deporting illegal aliens with their recent rioting, demonstrations, and attacks on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The president announced Sunday evening in a post on Truth Social that he was ordering ICE officers to lean into their mass deportation campaign.

"Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People," wrote Trump. "ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."

'Large employers are more concerned than their counterparts about ICE/DHS enforcement.'

Trump indicated that success will depend upon an expansion of detention and deportation efforts in America's largest cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, which he noted were not only temporarily home to millions of illegal aliens but "the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens."

"The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos," continued Trump. "That's why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States."

Trump's Truth Social order comes just days after he sparked controversy among elements of his base with the suggestion that his administration might soften or suspend its crackdown on illegal aliens in the hotel, leisure, and agricultural sectors, which have apparently complained about losing "very good, long time workers."

During an event where he signed resolutions barring California electric vehicle rules, Trump told reporters, "They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that."

The employment law firm Littler published the results of a survey of 349 executives, in-house lawyers, and senior human resource professionals across various industries last month, revealing that the Trump administration's clampdown on illegal immigration was apparently top of mind.

"Large employers are more concerned than their counterparts about ICE/DHS enforcement (84% expect a significant or moderate impact on their workplaces) and workforce staffing challenges (69% expressed concern, versus 58% overall)," said the report.

'We will follow the president's direction.'

Where retail/hospitality employers were concerned, 89% of respondents indicated ICE and Department of Homeland Security enforcement would have a significant or moderate impact on their workplaces.

Immigration enforcement raids would similarly be disruptive in the agricultural sector. After all, 42% of hired crop farm workers in the U.S. were not legally authorized to work in the country as of 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Numerous commentators on the right suggested that such a course of action, which some categorized as amnesty for illegal aliens, would negatively impact Trump's legacy and undermine the agenda he campaigned on.

This backlash apparently prompted Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to assure the MAGA coalition on Sunday that the administration is keen on transitioning to a "stable and LEGAL agricultural workforce," although she hinted that the process would be drawn out so as to avoid "severe disruptions to our food supply."

On the basis of an internal email and the say-so of three U.S. officials with knowledge of the guidance, the New York Times reported Monday that the Trump administration has directed ICE to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants.

"We will follow the president's direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America's streets," stated Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the DHS, which reportedly confirmed the guidance.

When asked about what an expansion of efforts would look like in practice as well as about the reported de-prioritization of immigration enforcement against illegal alien workers in the farming, hotel, and leisure industries, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Blaze News, "President Trump was given a mandate by the American people: Deport illegal aliens. The Trump administration is delivering the largest mass deportation program in history by expanding efforts in Democrat-run sanctuary cities."

"Anyone who is in the country illegally is at risk of deportation. The American people demand no less," added Jackson.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a comment from the White House.

