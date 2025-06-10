'He can't hide': FBI identifies LA thug who allegedly hurled massive rocks at federal officers

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (Calif.), and other Democrats demonized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday, characterizing its lawful operations in California as terrifying and cruel.

The following day, similarly minded radicals swarmed an ICE command post near the Home Depot east of the 710 freeway in Paramount, California. Agents were savagely attacked as they drove away.

The FBI has identified one of the thugs suspected of hurling rocks at ICE agents in Paramount — and the Department of Justice made clear Monday that he won't be on the run for long.

Footage shows a radical wearing a helmet throwing fist-sized rocks into the windshields of ICE vehicles leaving the command post while someone off camera cheers him on in Spanish.

'We are coming after you.'

An individual wearing the same clothing as the rock-thrower appears multiple times in footage captured by KTTV-TV. On one occasion, he can be seen holding a red bottle while standing atop a truck and screaming at U.S. Border Patrol agents.

It is clear from video taken inside one of the ICE vehicles that the incoming projectiles threatened the lives of the ICE agents therein and, on at least one occasion, punched through the glass.

The FBI put the then-unnamed suspect on its Most Wanted list over the weekend and offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the rock-thrower's identification, arrest, and conviction.

Anti-ICE protesters in LA on June 8. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The bureau noted that the suspect, accused of assault on a federal officer and damage to government property, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, noted, "We will find him. We will charge him. Justice is coming."

It didn't take long to put a name to the masked face.

The FBI announced Monday evening that agents identified 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna of Compton as their suspect and indicated that he is now considered a fugitive.

"Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can't hide," said Essayli.

"Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted."

Photo by Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After likening Los Angeles to a "third-world country," Attorney General Pam Bondi told Sean Hannity Monday, "They are doing a search warrant on his house as we speak."

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office told the New York Post Monday night that Reyna had not yet been captured and that the investigation was ongoing.

While Reyna had not been captured as of Monday night, Bondi put him and other possible attackers on notice: "We are coming after you, federally."



Both the recent attacks and the firm response from the legal arm of the Trump administration appear to have emboldened the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to Blaze News, "Under the leadership of President Trump, we will put the safety of American citizens FIRST, not these criminal illegal aliens that sanctuary city politicians are defending."

"ICE will continue to enforce the law. If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," added Noem.